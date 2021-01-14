Kickapoo Valley Reserve educational exhibits set for an upgrade

Fundraising continues for the upgrade of educational exhibits at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center near La Farge.
Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve are spearheading the fundraising campaign for the $600,000 project. So far, about $400,000 has been raised since January of 2020. KVR Executive Director Marcy West said additional grants and requests are in the works.
“We’re feeling pretty good given the year we had,” West said.
She said there was a matching grant opportunity during November and December, which raised $85,000. With the match from The Paul Fleckenstein Trust, $170,000 was raised during the two-month period. West said people gave generously at all donation levels.
“The love of the Reserve is coming through,” West said.
West said the new exhibits will dive deeper into specific topics, such as the history of Indigenous People and the KRV’s relationship with the Ho-Chunk, previous landowners and how the La Farge Lake and Dam project came to be, more information on the unique habitat found on the Reserve, and Dark Skies and astronomy. She added there will be visuals and touchscreens. “We hope to incorporate the senses.”
The stationary center board mounts, which West said aren’t structural, will become a changeable space to make room for special events, feature exhibits, and seasonal or topic-focused options. “We need more flexibility,” West said.
West said the current exhibit area was built in 2004, and there were exhibits with “chronic” out of order signs on them, so it was time for an upgrade.
Two iconic exhibits will remain – the 20-foot rock depicting Black Hawk Rock, which is a sample of the rock outcroppings used to teach geology of the Driftless Area, and the historic flood crest pole. West emphasized the new exhibit area will use the same amount of space (2,000 square feet) as the existing one. “We will not be knocking out walls.”
Planning for the fundraising campaign began in 2018, when a consultant evaluated the current exhibits. Preparation for the fundraising campaign took place in 2019 and on Jan. 1, 2020 the fundraising campaign kicked off.
This year, the fundraising campaign will initiate research, design and construction process through the State of Wisconsin Building Commission. The grand re-opening is planned for spring 2022.
More information about the project and the fundraising campaign can be found on the Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve website and the Kickapoo Valley Reserve website. People may also call the Reserve at 608-624-2960.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.