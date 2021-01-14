Kickapoo Valley Reserve educational exhibits set for an upgrade

Fundraising continues for the upgrade of educational exhibits at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center near La Farge.

Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve are spearheading the fundraising campaign for the $600,000 project. So far, about $400,000 has been raised since January of 2020. KVR Executive Director Marcy West said additional grants and requests are in the works.

“We’re feeling pretty good given the year we had,” West said.

She said there was a matching grant opportunity during November and December, which raised $85,000. With the match from The Paul Fleckenstein Trust, $170,000 was raised during the two-month period. West said people gave generously at all donation levels.

“The love of the Reserve is coming through,” West said.

West said the new exhibits will dive deeper into specific topics, such as the history of Indigenous People and the KRV’s relationship with the Ho-Chunk, previous landowners and how the La Farge Lake and Dam project came to be, more information on the unique habitat found on the Reserve, and Dark Skies and astronomy. She added there will be visuals and touchscreens. “We hope to incorporate the senses.”