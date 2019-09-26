The Kickapoo Valley Reserve Friends will hold a pasta supper, open to the public, Friday, Oct. 4, on the eve of the annual Dam Challenge.
The meal will feature pasta sauce, both meat and meatless, served over Mostacceli pasta or gluten free spaghetti, salad with homemade Italian dressing, and sour dough baguette/garlic bread.
The pasta sauces, salad and bread will be homemade by local chef Joanne Shird. Friends of the KVR will provide a variety of desserts, and lemonade, white and chocolate milk and coffee will come with the meal. Wine will be available for a donation. Cost for the meal is $10, adults; $12 with seconds; and $5 for children under 12.
Take-outs will be available. Bring your own container if possible.
Dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. The Reserve is located at S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge.
