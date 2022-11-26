Kickapoo Valley Reserve Friends to host Holiday Happening

Kickapoo Valley Reserve Friends will celebrate the holidays Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the KVR Visitors Center, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge.

This Holiday Happening is a fundraiser to support trail maintenance, habitat improvement, and the KVR's educational program. Cookies made by volunteers, live evergreen wreaths and baguettes made by local chef Joanne Shird will be for sale. A soup, salad and bread lunch will be available from 2 p.m. until the food runs out for $10/adult and $5/kids under 12. Cookies pre-plated will cost $10/18 cookies or self-selected will be $8/pound.

Entertainment will include the La Farge band, Piano Man Steve Hall, Pam Hughes String Students and Whisky Chiken.

The enhanced Discovery Center filled with new exhibits and a night sky experience will be open for self-guided tours. Come learn more about the nature and history of our land.

Join the Friends to renew your membership for 2023 at this event and receive a 20% one-time discount at the gift shop.