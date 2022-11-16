Kickapoo Valley Reserve hires Lynn Kronschnabel as executive director

Kickapoo Valley Reserve (KVR) is pleased to announce that Lynn Kronschnabel has been hired as its new executive director.

Kronschnabel brings a wealth of experience to the position, both in natural resources and business management. She has lived in Viroqua since 2006, where she has created several small businesses. Kronschnabel also has worked as a DNR Ranger in Recreation Operations for the past five years at various State Fisheries, Wildlife Lands, State Natural Areas, and Wildcat Mountain State Park.

Earlier in her career, Kronschnabel spent 13 years working for the Milwaukee County Park System, working her way up from a Park Maintenance Worker to Unit Director of a 10 park, 2,400-acre Unit, including extensive bike and hiking trails, two State Natural Areas, and a wide variety of facilities. In that role Kronschnabel hired and supervised 50 employees and administered the many aspects of financial management for the Unit. She oversaw habitat improvement and maintenance of ponds, prairies, and woodlands, including invasive species removal and erosion control. Kronschnabel also optimized safe and habitat-sensitive recreational use within the unit, focusing on user education about park rules and respectful use of the land and water.

Kronschnabel brings to the position a four-part vision: to improve the natural resources in KVR; to inspire staff to do their best; to provide people safe and varied recreational opportunities; and to educate others, in order that they too, will be stewards of our lands, waters, and cultural sites.