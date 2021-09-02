Kickapoo Valley Reserve, La Farge School District partner to open Kickapoo Valley Forest School

KVFS works with the understanding that extended periods of time in nature are beneficial to children academically, physically and emotionally. KVFS curriculum uses experiences in nature to broaden and develop necessary life skills. For example, building shelters and forts cultivates a child’s cognitive and creative skills of attention, memory, observation, and idea generation. Climbing, carrying logs, and hiking strengthen a child’s physical skills of balance, coordination, and endurance. Learning to problem-solve with peers sharpens social and emotional skills. Offering the child daily opportunities to inquire about fascinating discoveries builds academic and cognitive skills such as inference and observation. Students learn to engage in mathematical concepts through activities such as counting leaves on a branch, measuring cups of water in the outdoor kitchen and verbalizing observations such as longer than, shorter than or equal to. Extended time immersed in nature builds personal resilience and a lasting connection to and respect for the natural world. At KVFS students will receive an education that meets or exceeds state standards in all core areas.