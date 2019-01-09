The Kickapoo Valley Reserve is hosting an Ice Formations Hike Series Saturdays, Jan. 19 and 26, and Feb. 2 and 9, from 12:30-4 p.m.
On these guided hikes, participants will be exploring the ice formations that make the KVR a truly unforgettable winter destination. Note: These hikes are challenging and in difficult terrain. Expect steep, slippery and strenuous hiking.
The fee is $10 per person, with 10 and under free. There is a maximum of 25 people per hike; hikes fill fast, so registration required. To register, go to kickapoo.reserve@krm.state.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.