Save the date: The Old Hwy 131 Auto-tour (rescheduled from July 4) will be Oct. 12 from noon-4 p.m.
Take a drive down memory lane! The Old 131 Trail will be open to vehicle traffic (includes: cars, motorcycles,UTVs & ATVs). The names of the former homestead sites will be in place along the trail and the Friends of KVR will host refreshments and the history slideshow in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center.
