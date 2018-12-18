The Kickapoo Valley Reserve hosts is annual Winter Festival, Saturday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and beyond.
This family event highlights fun winter activities -- skating, sledding, snow sculpture, ice formations hike, horse-drawn bobsled rides, sled dog race, and chili and bread contests. Stay for a special stargazing event. Visit the KVR's Facebook page for more details. There is free admission and the event is open to the public.
Winter Festival is co-sponsored by Kickapoo Valley Reserve, Native American Tourism Of Wisconsin (NATOW) and Friends of the KVR. Host sites include: La Farge, Rockton, Wildcat Mountain State Park and Ontario.
New activities set
New Winter Festival activities include a frozen canoe race from noon to 1 p.m.
Register your five-member team today. Private message the KVR on Facebook or call the visitor center at 608-625-2960. There is no fee to enter, and Friends of the KVR are offering prize money. The race is limited to eight teams; space is running out. No life jackets or experience necessary (it does not involve water).
How it works: On snow, eight teams of five people. Five people per canoe, two people on each side, one leg in, one leg out and one person at the back also pushing. Teams will race their canoes in a 100-yard sprint against another team through a series of elimination races for first place. Boats must stay in their lanes from start to finish. Only eight teams will be accepted. Get your team registered soon. Creativity in name and presentation a must.
The Resolution Run 5K starts at Organic Valley Headquarters, One Organic Way, La Farge, at 9 a.m. There is ample and free at the race location
Route: Organic Valley (OV) Headquarters -- through the village of La Farge park on town streets of La Farge and back to OV headquarters. The route will be marked with blue snowflake arrows.
Pre-registration is preferred. This race is free and open to the public. A freewill donation will be accepted, with proceeds going to KVR Education Programs. Race T-shirts are available for a special racer price of $10 and can be picked up at the KVR Winter Festival site after the race.
The event is co-sponsored by Organic Valley Coop and Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed to help with Winter Festival. There are shifts for everyone -- indoors and outdoors. To volunteer, call 608-625-2960
