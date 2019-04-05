The Kickapoo Valley Reserve two volunteer opportunities available.
Pine plantation clean-up will be held Friday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 17, from 5-7:30 p.m. both days. Volunteers should meet at the visitor center at 5 p.m. Thinned pine plantations are scheduled to undergo a controlled burn and then be hand planted to hardwoods. Harvest slash needs to be cleared from around existing trees to protect them from the controlled burn.
Volunteers will be provided with hand tools and instructions. KVR crew leader(s) will be in attendance at this volunteer project site. Volunteers should bring gloves, water, be prepared to get dirty and dress appropriately for the weather.
To sign up for one or both days, call the visitor center office at 608-625-2960.
The visitor center is located at S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge.
