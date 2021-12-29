Kickapoo Valley Reserve to celebrate 21st anniversary Winter Festival

Join the Kickapoo Valley Reserve as they celebrate winter in Wisconsin with the 21st annual Winter Festival.

Winter Festival will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, with activities beginning at 10:30 a.m. to delight all ages, including guided ice hikes, a fun mutt run, a snow sculpture carving, children’s adventures and games, horse-drawn sleigh rides, sledding and hiking with the Midwest Llama Packing llamas. New this year will be the Driftless Fire Dancers. Additionally, there will be activities at other local venues, such as a candlelight hike/ski/snowshoe at Wildcat Mountain State Park, and food and drink specials in La Farge to round out the evening. Full event schedules will be available at Winter Festival.

The 21st anniversary Winter Festival Raffle grand prize is a pair of Green Bay Packer tickets and signed football. Other raffle prizes include a pair of custom fur super mittens from Wildthings Fur Co. of La Farge, a 60-quart Polar Cap cooler from Cabela’s, Larry Fest music festival tickets, gift certificates and cash.

Celebrate yourself and your health by registering for a variety of outdoor races during the event including a 5K Resolution Run/Walk on Saturday morning; Smoosh Races - A multiple team event in which four participants strap themselves onto 2x4s and attempt to travel 25 yards, swing around a cone, and be the first team to make it back the 25 yards to the start/finish line with everyone still on the Smoosh Boards. Smoosh Boards will be provided for each team. If you would like to "make your own" Smoosh Board, contact the KVR office for Smoosh Board specifications; and a 5K or 1 mile Dam Phunski ski race. Registration is required for each of the races.

Several outdoor presentations will take place throughout the day as well including a morning and afternoon presentation on owls with live birds.

Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged and welcome. There will be several warming fires throughout the grounds. Taking everyone's health and safety seriously, Winter Festival is almost 100% outdoors this year and as pandemic proof as possible.

Winter Festival Coordinator, Jackie Yocum says, “Bundle up, wrap up, scarf up, layer up, mitten up and join us for a day of free, outdoor family fun. We all deserve it!”

For more information and an up-to-date schedule of all activities, visit kickapoovalley.wi.gov or the KVR Facebook Winter Festival page.

The Kickapoo Valley Reserve is an 8,600-acre tract of public land located between the villages of La Farge and Ontario in southwestern Wisconsin. Proceeds from the Winter Festival event support stewardship on the KVR.

