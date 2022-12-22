Kickapoo Valley Reserve to celebrate 22nd annual Winter Festival

Join the Kickapoo Valley Reserve as they celebrate winter in Wisconsin at the 22nd annual Winter Festival.

Winter Festival will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with activities beginning at 10 a.m. to delight all ages, including ice hikes, a sled dog fun mutt run (bring your dog), a snow sculpture demo, children’s adventures and games, horse-drawn sleigh rides, sledding and hiking with the llamas of Midwest Llama Packing. La Farge Lions will host their famous Chili and Bread Contest. Enter the contest by visiting the KVR website or calling the KVR Visitor Center.

Winter Festival will have raffles, warming fires, winter sports demos, old-time ice skating on the pond. The Ho-Chunk Nation will provide traditional programming and snow snake competition for everyone to experience.

Celebrate yourself and your health by registering for an outdoor race during the event. A 5K Resolution Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning and Smoosh Races at noon. A Smoosh Race is a multiple team event in which four participants strap themselves onto 2x4s and attempt to travel 25 yards, swing around a cone, and be the first team to make it back to the start/finish line with everyone still on the smoosh boards. Smoosh boards will be provided for each team. If you would like to "make your own" Smoosh board, contact the KVR office for Smoosh Board specifications. Registration is required for each of the races; register on the KVR website.

Indoor and fireside presentations will take place throughout the day, including a morning and afternoon raptor presentation with live birds, Citizen Scientists and bumble bee preservation, winter fly fishing, and Kickapoo River Evolution. There will be a meet and greet with Viroqua’s K9 officer and Robbie, winter camping presentation by Snowtrekker and children’s story time and crafts.

Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Additionally, there will be activities at other local venues, such as a candlelight hike/ski/snowshoe at Wildcat Mountain State Park, and food and drink specials at Town Tap in La Farge to round out the evening

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged and welcome.

Bundle up and head to the Kickapoo Valley Reserve for a day of winter adventure for the whole family.

For more information and an up-to-date schedule of all activities, visit: kickapoovalley.wi.gov or the KVR Facebook Winter Festival page or call the Visitor Center at 608-625-2960.

The Kickapoo Valley Reserve is an 8,600-acre tract of public land located between the villages of La Farge and Ontario in southwestern Wisconsin. Proceeds from the Winter Festival event support stewardship on the KVR.