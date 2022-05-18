Kickapoo Valley Reserve to celebrate National Trails Day June 4

Join the Kickapoo Valley Reserve community in stewardship on National Trails Day, Saturday, June 4. A full day of unique activities and experiences will be available for all ages.

From Sunrise to Starry Skies visitors will have the opportunity to experience and learn about and care for the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in new and exciting ways. Activities are free and the event is open to the public. Information is available at the visitor center and on the KVR website. Activities include a guided birding hike, guided pack llama hike, and the popular and unique Froggy Starry Twilight Walk.

Start the day with a Speechless Sunrise at a KVR favorite lookout, enjoy a campfire breakfast, trek out and do some exploring on a Unique Scavenger Hunt, bring your boat for a Geology Paddle or join in with the Garbage Barge. Hike with pack llamas, or trek out and explore prairies, trails, streams, and natural features.

Those who wish to camp for the event can reserve a spot at the event group campsite, for free, both Friday and Saturday night. Call the Visitor Center to reserve your spot. 608-625-2960

Food available at the Visitor Center all day.

Everyone is welcome.

Call the visitor center at 608-625-2960 or visit the Kickapoo Valley Reserve website Events page for more information at kickapoovalley.wi.gov

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0