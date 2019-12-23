Kickapoo Valley Reserve to celebrate 20th Anniversary Winter Festival

The first weeks of the winter season will offer residents and visitors to the region a chance to get out and experience a wealth of Wisconsin wonders at this year’s 20th annual Winter Festival at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on Jan. 10-11, 2020.
To celebrate 20 years of the festival, there will be a Frozen Lights Parade, ice skating, Christmas tree bonfire and live music in La Farge on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, starting at 6 p.m. Winter Festival continues on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with activities beginning at 10 a.m. to delight all ages, including guided ice cave hikes, sled dog races, a fun mutt run, a snow sculpture, children’s games, the Ho-Chunk snow snake, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and a chili and bread contest in the visitor center. Additionally, there will be activities at other local venues, such as a candlelight hike/ski/snowshoe at Wildcat State Park, and a Musher’s Ball to round out the evening. Full event schedules will be available at Winter Festival.
The 20th Anniversary Winter Festival raffle grand prize is a custom fur blanket from Wildthings Fur Co. of La Farge valued at $1,200. Other raffle prizes include a pellet grill from Cabela’s and Larryfest tickets, gift certificates and cash.
“This year’s Winter Festival is a culmination of 20 years of creating an event that offers family-focused outdoor fun. It began back in 2000 with just around 50 people attending and one tent in the bitter cold of that winter. The event has now grown to two locations with more to do in one day than visitors will have time for,” said Jackie Yocum, Winter Festival coordinator.
A presentation on raptors with live birds will take place at the visitor center on Saturday morning and afternoon, and there will be concessions available to purchase throughout the day. This year, participants can also enjoy frozen turkey bowling, veggie sailing, the 5K Resolution Run/Walk, hiking with llamas and more.
Yocum encourages everyone to put this year’s Winter Festival on their calendars, because, “snow or no snow, this 20th anniversary celebration will not disappoint.” Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.
For more information and an up-to-date schedule of all activities, visit kickapoovalley.wi.gov/Events/Annual-Events/Winterfest/ or @kvrwinterfestival on Facebook.
The Kickapoo Valley Reserve is an 8,600-acre tract of public land located between the villages of La Farge and Ontario in southwestern Wisconsin. Proceeds from the Winter Festival support education programs.