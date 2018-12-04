A bat house build will be held at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge, Saturday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m.
Organizers of the bat house build said most likely, participants will get as far as cutting and prepping (scratching, painting, etc.) wood pieces; the majority of assembly will be another day, probably in late January. The focus will be on constructing four-chambered bat houses, since these are likely used as nursery colonies. Single- and two-chamber house will be considered as materials allow.
For more information about participating, suggested/requested materials for donation, and/or other thoughts/concerns/questions, contact ben.johnston@wisconsin.gov
