To promote invasive and/or rare plant monitoring, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve is offering five plant identification hikes on these Saturdays: May 4, June 15, Aug.t 3, Sept. 14 and Oct. 12, to learn some of the common plants of the area.
For each date, the hike will meet at the south gate of Old Hwy 131 Trail at 9 a.m. and will walk north on Old 131, observing and identifying plants. Using the same route, participants will see the different growth stages of the same plants, while watching for the next flower to bloom. Topics such as native versus non-native, invasive versus aggressive, control methods of invasive plants, comparisons with other plants, and/or propagating native plants might also be discussed.
The hike leader(s) reserves the right to plead ignorance whenever necessary. Despite all good intentions and efforts, sedges might only be identified as "probably a Carex species." These informal hikes are intended to be educational for all.
The hikes are free, with the understanding the attendee agrees to consider participating in rare and/or invasive plant monitoring in the future (additional training required). Actual participation in these programs is encouraged. Registration is not required (KVR Trail pass is requested), but an email indicating attendance is appreciated a day or two in advance.
Questions, thoughts, concerns contact at ben.johnston@wisconsin.gov or the KVR Office at 608-625-2960.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.