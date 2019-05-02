The Kickapoo Valley Reserve will be hosting a Birds of the Kickapoo - Birding and Habitat Workshop, Saturday, May 18, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

  • 7 a.m. early bird hike with expert guides (meet at the KVR's Bailout Trail/State Hwy. 131; information will be sent after registration);
  • 8:30 a.m. check in and refreshments;
  • 9 a.m. Bird conservation and habitat presentations and resources: The State of Our Birds, Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources; Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas and e-Bird, Paul Hayes, KVR; Habitat Enhancement and Protection, Krysten Strong, Mississippi Valley Conservancy, and Shelly Brenneman, Valley Stewardship Network; and Introduction to Birding, Ben Johnston, KVR;
  • 10:30 a.m. beginner and advanced birding hikes with Barbara Duerksen, Paul Hayes, Craig Thompson and more.
  • noon sack lunch discussions will follow hikes.

The workshop is free, snacks provided, bring a sack lunch. Registration is requested; hike specifics will be sent upon registration.

Contact Valley Stewardship Network at info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org, 608-637-3615, or register online at valleystewardshipnetwork.org

The event is coordinated by the Kickapoo Bird Habitat Project partners: Kickapoo Valley Reserve, Valley Stewardship Network, Mississippi Valley Conservancy and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

