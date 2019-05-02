The Kickapoo Valley Reserve will be hosting a Birds of the Kickapoo - Birding and Habitat Workshop, Saturday, May 18, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
- 7 a.m. early bird hike with expert guides (meet at the KVR's Bailout Trail/State Hwy. 131; information will be sent after registration);
- 8:30 a.m. check in and refreshments;
- 9 a.m. Bird conservation and habitat presentations and resources: The State of Our Birds, Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources; Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas and e-Bird, Paul Hayes, KVR; Habitat Enhancement and Protection, Krysten Strong, Mississippi Valley Conservancy, and Shelly Brenneman, Valley Stewardship Network; and Introduction to Birding, Ben Johnston, KVR;
- 10:30 a.m. beginner and advanced birding hikes with Barbara Duerksen, Paul Hayes, Craig Thompson and more.
- noon sack lunch discussions will follow hikes.
The workshop is free, snacks provided, bring a sack lunch. Registration is requested; hike specifics will be sent upon registration.
Contact Valley Stewardship Network at info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org, 608-637-3615, or register online at valleystewardshipnetwork.org
The event is coordinated by the Kickapoo Bird Habitat Project partners: Kickapoo Valley Reserve, Valley Stewardship Network, Mississippi Valley Conservancy and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.