Driftless Dialogue: Curiosity on Mars will be presented at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge, Wednesday, April 24, from 6:30- 8 p.m.
After six years and more than 2,000 sols (martian days), the Curiosity rover is currently climbing through the foothills of Mt. Sharp in Gale crater. Observations from the rover continue to reveal Mars as a once-habitable planet. Early in the planet’s history, generations of streams and lakes created the land forms that Curiosity explores today. This talk will cover how the international science team participates in daily operations from their home institutions, the latest findings from the mission, and what terrain lies ahead. The speaker is Rebecca Williams.
Stick around after the talk for a special stargazing event. KVR astroeducators will have a telescope and binoculars set up for people to enjoy views of Mars and other highlights of the spring sky from 8-9 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public.
