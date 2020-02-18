Kickapoo Valley Reserve to host Driftless Dialogue Feb. 26

Driftless Dialogue: Geology in and Around the Kickapoo Valley River Valley will be held at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center Feb. 26. Refreshments and socializing start at 6:30 p.m.; the talk begins at 7 p.m.
Presenter Eric Carson is a geologist at the Wisconsin Geological & Natural History Survey and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Kickapoo River Valley lies at the heart of Wisconsin’s iconic Driftless Area. Carson will discuss his recent efforts mapping the surficial geology of the Driftless Area and also discuss highlights of his recent research along the Kickapoo, lower Wisconsin and upper Mississippi river valleys.
The visitor center is located at S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge.