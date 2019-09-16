Driftless Dialogue: Flood Forecasting, will be held at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center, Wednesday, Sept. 25. Refreshments and socializing begin at 6:30 p.m.; talk starts at 7 p.m.
John Wetenkamp, service hydrologist with NOAA/NWS in La Crosse, will explain how and what goes into predicting flood events in the Driftless Region.
The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
The visitor center is located at S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.