String Ties, the Viroqua Bell Choir and Whiskey Chicken will be among eight area music groups performing at this year’s Holiday Happenings at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Saturday, Dec. 1.
Other events at the annual event include a Cookie Walk, 1 p.m.; Friends Artisan Show, 1-4 p.m.; Silent Auction of holiday wreaths and sprays, 1-6:30 p.m.; Soup and Salad dinner, 3-7 p.m.; Star Gazing (weather permitting); and announcement of photo contest winners, 6:45 p.m.
La Farge Lions Club and KVR Friends are sponsoring the String Ties concert, 7-9 p.m., which will be free this year. Times for the other musical groups are Viroqua Bell Choir featuring an Island Christmas theme, 2 p.m.; Burlap Sax, 2:30 p.m.; Brookwood High School Band, 3 p.m.; Piano Man Steve Hall, 3:30 p.m.; La Farge High School Band, 4:30 p.m.; Young Strings, 5 p.m.; and Whiskey Chicken, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Crafts for sale during the event will include wooden items, jewelry, cards, tea, framed art, soaps, lotions, and Alpaca fiber items. In addition, the Friends Gift Shop will hold special sales all day.
Other holiday activities in La Farge on Saturday, Dec. 1 include the La Farge Annual Small Town Christmas Holiday Craft Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at La Farge High School gym, 301 W. Adams St.; Holiday Christmas craft making, 10 a.m.-noon, Lawton Memorial Library, 118 N. Bird St.; and Horse-Drawn carriage rides sponsored by LAPA,11 a.m.-2 p.m., La Farge High School parking lot.
There also will be a Child’s Business Fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., showing of the family movie The Star with popcorn and hot cocoa provided, 1-3 p.m., and Christmas Caroling Community Supper, at the United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St..
The Christmas Tree lighting, sponsored by LAPA, with Santa and Mrs. Claus and Reading of Lights of Love names, will be 6 p.m. at Bean Park.
Bingo, sponsored by LAPA, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 202 N. State St., and clues for the Medallion Hunt will be posted every hour at What’s in Store, 120 W. Main St., until the medallion is found. Winner will receive five $10 La Farge Bucks.
Farmers State Bank and LAPA are sponsors of the La Farge Small Town Christmas.
