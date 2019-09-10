Land Trusts and other Native Conservation Tools, a lecture by Beth Rose Middleton Manning will be presented at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center, Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4:30-6 p.m.
Lands within Native American jurisdiction contain a fraction of Native sacred sites, cultural resources, culturally-important species, treaty-guaranteed resources, and heritage sites. In the face of institutionalized dispossession, industrial and residential expansion, and the growth of public and private conservation, Native Americans are protecting these places and resources with an innovative combination of public and private conservation tools. This work at the intersections of Native American Studies, Environmental Policy, and Environmental and Federal Indian law focuses on the tools that tribes (federally recognized and unrecognized) and Native non-profits are using to protect, access, acquire, and steward lands that were/are out of Native jurisdiction. Such tools include land trusts and conservancies, new market tax credits, carbon offsets, co-management, consultation and mitigation, and inter-tribal conservation organizations. Tribal applications of these tools represent the integration of tribal priorities, traditional perspectives, and the exercise of inherent sovereignty to steward homelands.
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning is Associate Professor of Native American Studies at UC Davis. Beth Rose's research centers on Native environmental policy and Native activism for site protection using conservation tools. Her broader research interests include intergenerational trauma and healing, rural environmental justice, indigenous analysis of climate change, Afro-indigeneity, and qualitative GIS.
RSVP via Eventbrite, http://bit.ly/MiddletonManning
