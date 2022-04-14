 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kickapoo Valley Reserve to host roadside cleanup April 16-23

The Kickapoo Valley Reserve (KVR) will be hosting the annual roadside cleanup, April 16-23.

Volunteers are encouraged to stop in the KVR Visitor Center, prior to heading out, to learn what sections of roads need attention, borrow volunteer safety vests, grab garbage bags, and receive a thank-you gift for their efforts. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Access the new KVR Volunteer Portal to sign up: kickapoovalley.wi.gov (click on Volunteer).

For more information, contact Kickapoo Valley Reserve, S3661 State Hwy. 131 La Farge, WI 54639, or 608-625-2960

