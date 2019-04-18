This year’s Spring Fling at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will feature everything from a petting zoo to talks on bald eagles and seed saving.
The annual event, sponsored by the KVR and Richland Center Sister City Project, will be 3-8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the KVR, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge.
From 3-5 p.m. a representative of the International Crane Foundation will be available to discuss the foundation’s program, and Susan Reed will be available to discuss seed saving. People can learn which plants are suitable for seed saving, proper techniques so sown seed will grow into the same type of plant, and information on heirloom varieties. They also will be given seeds to try in their gardens and enter a drawing to take home plants.
Also from 3-5 p.m., families can enjoy the All Seasons Farm petting zoo, llamas from Midwest Llama Packing, kite flying and yard games. There will be appearances by Hope the Crane and Smokey the Bear.
A silent auction and raffles will be held 3-6 p.m. Local items and pieces from Nicaragua will be featured.
Dinner, with grilled burgers and brats and homemade salads and desserts, will be served 4:30-6:30 p.m. A silent auction and raffles will be held 3-6:30 p.m. Cost for the meal is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and under. Pam Hughes, Summer Deal, Kyle Hughes and others will provide live music during the meal.
Hikes and talks are scheduled as follows: Birds and Buds hike with Cathy Chybowski and History Hike with Brad Steinmetz, 3 p.m.; readings by Poets of Merit in fourth annual KVR Friends Youth Earth Day poetry contest, 4 p.m.; Nature Walk with Jane Furchgott and Barb Duerksen, 5:30 p.m.; Sister City Project presentation, 6 p.m.; Bald Eagle talk with Dan Goltz, 6:30 p.m. and stargazing with John Heasley, 8 p.m.
During the Spring Fling Stargaze. KVR astro educators will set up a telescope and binoculars to view Mars and other highlights of the spring sky. If there are no clouds, they will also use solar filters for sun viewing before sunset.
For further information, contact the KVR at 608-625-2960.
