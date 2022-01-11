 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kickapoo Valley Reserve Winter Festival celebrates the outdoors

  • 0

The Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Winter Festival returned Saturday, Jan. 8, with all activities held outdoors. The event wasn’t held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fire & Ice Winter Festival 2022 featured numerous activities for all ages throughout the day – from a community snow wall art opportunity and fireside talks to horse-drawn sleigh rides and a guided ice hike. Activities were held on the visitor center grounds and the KVR maintenance building grounds.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Museum Notes

Vernon County Museum Notes

Do you keep a diary? Some people make a New Year’s resolution to start writing a diary, a record of their days. The museum’s collections conta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News