Despite the lack of snow people still came out to the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Winter Festival, Saturday.

“We had upwards of 650 people attend,” Jackie Yocum, Winter Festival coordinator, said. “There were 58 runners for the Resolution Run.”

The Resolution Run is one of the activities set to return next year.

Yocum said the dog sled race and Ho-Chunk Snow Snake event did not take place because of the lack of snow. Horse-drawn wagons were used instead of sleds to give visitors rides at the Town of Stark Grounds.

“Everything else could go on as we hoped,” Yocum said.

“Next year’s festival will be on Jan. 11 and it will be the 20th anniversary,” Yocum said. “We’d like to thank our sponsors and everyone for coming, and hope to see them next year.”

Sahnje McGonigle

Vernon County Broadcaster reporter

