Kid's Day on the River, featuring free fishing, will be held on the Clements Fishing Barge, Genoa, Sunday, June 2.
There will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks. In addition, there will be contests, prizes, limited tackle, free bate and more.
There will be free fishing available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Children 15 and under fish free; parents fish for a $5 fee. Call 608-689-2800 for more information.
This event is sponsored by Gollon Bait, Captain Hook's, Genoa Lions, Tuna's and Clements Fishing Barge.
