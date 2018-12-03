Young artists were honored at their schools recently, for prize-winning art exhibited in last year’s KidsArt Gallery, and popular feature of the yearly Driftless Area Art Festival.
Professional artists viewed the exhibit of over 200 works from 14 participating schools and awarded blue ribbons for three pieces, one in each of three grade groupings.
Vincent Ubersox, when he was a third-grader at Winskill Elementary School in Lancaster, won a blue ribbon for his chalk pastel piece, “Chalkman.” Vincent, son of Rod and Lori Ubersox, also received $25 and a framed copy of the picture. At a live auction Sep. 15 during the Driftless Area Art Festival, that piece was bought for $350, with the money going to support the art program in his school.
Autumn Jacks, daughter of Bianca and Tim Jacks, was a sixth grader at Kickapoo Middle School in Viola when she created the acrylic painting “Night and Day.” At the auction, her piece sold for $450. She also won $25 and a framed copy of her painting.
Emma Krings, student at Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School in Viroqua, and daughter of Dan and Jean Krings, won $24 and a blue ribbon for her watercolor painting “Renaissance Breath of Life.” Her painting earned $325 for the school’s art program.
“We are committed to celebrating the arts,” said festival committee chair Anita Tegen, “and the Youth Art Tent helps us encourage young artists and support arts in education. “ With the money raised this year, the silent auctions have raised $11,960.
In addition, for four years, schools participating in the KidsArt Gallery have been eligible for a $500 drawing, which went this year to support the art program at the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton elementary school.
Art teachers are encouraged to begin planning for the fall 2019 KidsArt Gallery. Registration forms will go out in very early spring inviting participation, which carried no fee. All art pieces submitted will be exhibited, so young artists, their families and friends, can see the wide variety of work done in schools across the Driftless Region.
For complete lists of funding partners and other benefactors, along with full details of the festival, can be found at www.DriftlessAreaArtFestival.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.