Knight of Sight Fellowship presented to Coon Valley Lions Curtis Horman, Bradley Role

The Coon Valley Lions presented two “Knight of Sight Fellowships” from the Lions Eyebank of Wisconsin (LEBW) at their recent annual Christmas party. The two Lions recipients were Curtis Horman and Bradley Role. The award is given to Lions members that have made exceptional contributions to helping provide the “gift of sight” to individuals with sight impairments.

The Lions Eyebank of Wisconsin is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization owned by the Lions of Wisconsin dedicated to the mission of restoring sight through recovery and transplantation of corneas, research to advance the knowledge and treatment of eye diseases, and education to increase donations. The ultimate goal of the LEBW is to improve people’s quality of life through the gift of sight.

The Coon Valley Lions Club is an active transporter of donated corneal eye tissue, both Curt and Brad are transporters, from the two La Crosse hospitals that must be timely transported to the LEBW laboratory to be processed. After processing and testing, the tissue is transplanted to recipients in Wisconsin or the Unites States or even internationally. If the eye tissue does not meet surgical standards, it can still be used for treatment or research of eye diseases.

In addition to eye tissue transporting, both Lions also are avid participants in most all the Coon Valley Lions Club projects that benefit and enhance the community of Coon Valley and the surrounding area. For those reasons, the Coon Valley Lions Club was proud to present these Knight of Sight Fellowships to Lions Curt and Brad.