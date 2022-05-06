Kristal, Jade Levendoski win Coon Creek VFW Post essay contests

At the March monthly meeting of Coon Creek VFW Post 10532 the winners of the Patriots’ Pen and Voice of Democracy contests were recognized.

The theme for the Patriots’ Pen competition was “How Can I Be A Good American?” This contest was open to middle school students including home-schooled students. The theme for the Voice of Democracy competition was “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” This contest was open to high school students including home -schooled students.

The winner for the Patriots’ Pen contest was Kristal Levendoski, an eighth-grader at Westby Area Middle School. She was awarded a certificate of recognition, a $125 check and a pen from Commander Quinten Larson for winning first place at the post level.

The winner of the Voice of Democracy contest was Jade Levendoski, a sophomore at Westby Area High School. She was awarded a certificate of recognition, a $125 check and a pen from Commander Quinten Larson for winning first place at the post level.

Both of the essays were evaluated at the district level. Jade placed fourth at the district level. She was awarded a certificate and a check from Jeff Ilstrup, chairman of Patriots’ Pen and Voice of Democracy.

Both girls received a pen and a pin from Tracy Woodman on behalf of the Military Order Of The Cooties.

Marlin and Kitty Levendoski are the proud parents of both girls. The family resides in Westby and maintains their farm in rural Chaseburg.

Patriots’ Pen contest

“How Can I Be A

Good American?”

by Kristal Levendoski

For many years Americans everywhere have wondered how they can be a good citizen for their country. The best way to be a good American is to provide for America’s economy by getting a job, helping out in your community, and being an informed voter.

Jobs contribute to America’s economy. When someone gets a job, the amount of money that jobs are paying their employees increases, and then that leads to more consumer spending, which then adds to the economy. Economic growth is very important because it adds money to increase the production of public goods. Those goods get bought by citizens and the money eventually gets back to the workers who can then upgrade their living conditions. Economic growth not only helps out the workers, but communities as well.

Volunteering is the most valuable contribution to any community where people may not have the money, but they may have the time to benefit others. It allows people to help members of their region who need it. Being involved in your community gives people a sense of belonging and purpose, and teaches many valuable life lessons. Volunteering can also provide people an easier way to socialize and meet new people.

Voting should be at the top of everyone’s list of things you do to be a good citizen. But before voting, you must educate yourself on the candidates’ positions. You should understand how their positions on issues will affect you, your community and the nation. Be an informed voter and share that information with others. It is our responsibility as citizens of America to know the positions of the potential candidates and to choose a right and just leader who represents the people they serve and not just a political party’s ideology.

In summary, three of the most beneficial ways to be a good citizen in America are to have a job, volunteer in your community, and be an educated voter.

Voice of Democracy contest

“America: Where Do

We Go From Here?”

by Jade Levendoski

After everything that has happened within our country, where do we go from here? Here’s a simple answer: no where. America is the place to be, and everyday there are thousands of people risking their lives to live in this country, where our citizens are free. One of our freedoms, and duties as a citizen of our unique democracy is to vote. America’s citizens are very split on which of our country’s issues are the most important and what exactly to do about them. There are several issues facing our country at this very moment, and it is imperative that all of America’s citizens involve themselves by researching, voting, and creating awareness for what they believe in.

In America, we have many ongoing problems that are begging for a way forward. One of these problems, that most people seem to agree is a problem, is drug addiction. According to a study in late 2019 by Pew Research, 99% of Americans recognize it as a problem, 64% labeling it as a “very big” problem. Another issue that Americans are very split on, is climate change. According to Pew Research, 90% of Americans recognize climate change as a problem. NASA conﬁrms that our negative human actions causing climate change aren’t irreversible, yet, but if the public, and ultimately our government, don’t view it as one of their most pressing concerns, our home planet will only continue to deteriorate. Where do we go from here? Again: nowhere. There is only one Earth. We can’t just change planets if we ruin this one. The ﬁrst solution to both of these problems, is to accept that they are indeed a problem, and for people to vote for what they believe should be done about them.

We can’t just sit on our opinions. It doesn’t seem like a big deal, but the start to conquering our country’s countless incongruencies, is to take advantage of our right — and duty as citizens — to vote. Our fellow citizens can be involved with the decision making process of our government in more ways than just their vote. One of these ways is to be informed. This starts at their local level, and eventually they can tackle larger issues and ﬁnd out where they stand. It usually takes no more than a quick Google search to ﬁnd out a politician’s position on various issues that concern them, and to become further educated on them. And if that doesn’t work, people can advocate for their needs by sending a politician an email, or contacting them in another way, and really ﬁnd out what it is that they will do for their hometown, and ultimately our country as a whole. If the person agrees with the politician’s views full-heartedly, they should — by all mean s— volunteer for their campaign by participating in door-to-door canvassing, volunteering in their campaign headquarters, or other forms of polling.. After doing research on everyone’s stances and someone ﬁnds that they aren’t being represented, they can try running for a political office themselves. Then, if their ideas are approved by voters, they should stick to them and make them work out. However, if someone isn’t eligible to vote or run for office, they can still voice their opinions in their school, the local newspaper, social media, or other public mediums. Everyone must do their part in voicing their own opinions, and researching other candidates and other people’s opinions.

America has its problems, and if we, as citizens, don’t do our part in voicing our opinions, our country won’t improve. It is our responsibility in this democracy to aid in changing our country for the betterment of Americans’ health and happiness. We must only reﬂect on our past and current situations— to look forward— and enjoy our freedoms in this country to the fullest.

