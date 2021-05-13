Ky’s 3.1 scholarship run/walk coming to Chaseburg June 19

Early registration is only $20 before May 30 and includes a custom athletic T-shirt. On May 30 the price goes up to $25 and T-shirts only available while supplies last. Registration is available at www.kysrun.com .

Please join event organizers on Saturday, June 19, at the Chaseburg Village Park. Day-before registration and packet pickup will be available at the Chaseburg Village Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. A fish-fry will be going on at the same time. Day-of registration is from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Chip timing pads will be at the start and finish with a rolling start from 9 to 9:15 a.m. to allow for social distancing. Medals for top male and female as well as top three in age categories. Food and festivities will be happening all day in Chaseburg, so come on down and support a great cause for a great person and to help our local students go to college.