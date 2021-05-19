La Crosse man arrested for operating under the influence after crash in Readstown

A La Crosse man was arrested for operating under the influence following a single-vehicle crash in the village of Readstown, Saturday, May 15.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of West Kickapoo Street and Soldiers Grove Road in Readstown. A vehicle driven by Bradi Larson, 26, was traveling east on Kickapoo Street when he lost control of his vehicle. Larson struck a road sign before coming to rest in the ditch. The driver was uninjured and located a short distance away.