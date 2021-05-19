 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man arrested for operating under the influence after crash in Readstown
0 comments

La Crosse man arrested for operating under the influence after crash in Readstown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was arrested for operating under the influence following a single-vehicle crash in the village of Readstown, Saturday, May 15.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of West Kickapoo Street and Soldiers Grove Road in Readstown. A vehicle driven by Bradi Larson, 26, was traveling east on Kickapoo Street when he lost control of his vehicle. Larson struck a road sign before coming to rest in the ditch. The driver was uninjured and located a short distance away.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News