TOWN OF BERGEN — A La Crosse man was arrested Friday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing an injury after a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35, 2 miles north of Stoddard.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred about 1:24 a.m. A southbound vehicle driven by Brett M. Lowen of La Crosse attempted to pass a vehicle and struck the northbound vehicle driven by Awoume K. Tete of Iowa City, Iowa. The two vehicles struck nearly head-on.
Lowen's vehicle continued south for about 100 yards and eventually came to rest in the ditch. Tete's vehicle came to rest in the ditch after impact.
Tete had to be from the vehicle by the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department and was transported to Gundersen Health System. Tete was wearing his seat belt.
Lowen was able to get out of the vehicle on his own but was complaining of leg pain and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse for treatment. Lowen also was wearing his seat belt. Airbags were also deployed in both vehicles.
Lowen was later released and arrested.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department, Stoddard-Bergen EMS and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
