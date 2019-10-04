A La Crosse man was arrested in connection with the theft of an ATV and utility trailer from Gianoli Road in the town of Genoa. The items were stolen sometime between Sept. 27-28.

Denis Y. Glotov, 29, was arrested, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. The ATV and utility trailer were recovered Oct. 2 at a residence near Ferryville in Crawford County.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office assisted the Sheriff's Office. The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

