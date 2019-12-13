La Crosse man escapes injury in one-vehicle crash

A La Crosse man was not injured in a one-vehicle accident on State Hwy. 35 and Nickelatti Lane in the town of Bergen, Thursday, Dec. 12.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:07 p.m., the dispatch center received a call from a passerby of the one-vehicle accident. Keith A. Fritz, 33, was traveling north on State Hwy. 35. The vehicle blew a tire and Fritz lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to strike the ditch and come to a rest on the drivers side. Fritz was able to crawl out of the vehicle and did not sustain any injuries.
Genoa Fire, Genoa EMS, Tri-State Ambulance and CW Towing Service assisted at the scene.