La Crosse man injured in minivan vs semi accident on Hwy. 35

A La Crosse man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Monday, Dec. 30, at about 1:20 p.m. in the town of Wheatland.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a minivan driven by Patrick Brown, 27, of La Crosse, was southbound on State Hwy. 35 and turning left onto Zitzner Road. A semi driven by Musbah Abdalla, 35, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was also southbound on State Hwy. 35 following the minivan. The semi struck the minivan as it was attempting to turn. The minivan stayed on the road, while the semi crossed the centerline and went over an embankment on the east side of the highway. The semi came to rest approximately 15 feet down an embankment.
Brown was taken to Gundersen Health by Tri-State Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Wheatland Fire and First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.