La Crosse man injured in minivan vs. semi crash on Hwy. 35
TOWN OF WHEATLAND — A La Crosse man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 1:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in Vernon County.

A minivan driven by Patrick Brown, 27, of La Crosse, was southbound on Hwy. 35 and turning left onto Zitzner Road, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. A semi driven by Musbah Abdalla, 35, of Sioux Falls, S.D., also was southbound on Hwy. 35 following the minivan. The semi struck the minivan as it was attempting to turn.

The minivan stayed on the road, while the semi crossed the centerline and went over an embankment on the east side of the highway. The semi came to rest about 15 feet down an embankment.

Brown was taken to Gundersen Health by Tri-State Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wheatland Fire and First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

