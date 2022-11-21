La Crosse man injured in one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35

A La Crosse man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35 and the driver arrested in the town of Genoa, Nov. 19.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:57 a.m., the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35 about one half mile south of Edgewood Lane, in the town of Genoa.

Jovanny Cruz Lopez, 20, of La Crosse, was traveling south along Hwy. 35 in his 2011 Chevy Impala when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, striking several small trees.

Cruz Lopez fled the scene on foot, leaving his passenger, Augustine R. Rethwisch, 24, of La Crosse, in the vehicle. Rethwisch was treated and transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System with non-life-threatening injuries. Cruz Lopez was located a short distance away from the crash and was subsequently arrested when he obstructed deputies.

The Genoa Fire Department, Genoa EMS, Tri-State Ambulance and Sleepy Hollow assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.