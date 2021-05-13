La Crosse man injured in two-vehicle crash in Vernon County's town of Wheatland

A La Crosse man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 35 at the intersection of Battle Hollow Road in the town of Wheatland, Wednesday, May 12, at about 9:41 p.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Dannie Turner, 60, of La Crosse, was operating a street sweeper traveling north on Hwy. 35, when a vehicle operated by Richard Logan, 71, of Greenfield, Wisconsin, pulled out in front of him. Turner could not avoid the collision and both vehicles struck.

When deputies arrived on scene, Turner's street sweeper was overturned and Turner was trapped. Logan's vehicle was not at the scene and was later located approximately 1/2 mile south of the accident location. A passenger in Logan's vehicle was identified as Michael Colson, 73, of Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Wheatland Fire extricated Turner from the vehicle and he was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System with injuries. Logan and Colson reported no injuries from the accident. Airbags were deployed in Logan's vehicle. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident.

Logan was taken into custody and is facing tentative charges of injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Formal charges will be sought by the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.

Assisting the sheriff's office was the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Wheatland Fire, Wheatland First Responders, and Tri-State Ambulance. The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

