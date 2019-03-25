A La Crosse woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on March 23. The accident occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on State Hwy. 35 just south of State Hwy. 56 in the town of Genoa.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Betty Wurzel, 83, of La Crosse, was traveling south on State Hwy. 35 with two passengers, Jeannette Hoffmann, 86, of La Crosse, and Charles Hoffman, 84, of La Crosse. Wurzel failed to see another southbound vehicle driven by Richard Elsen, 56, of Kenosha, stopped in traffic. Elsen was driving a truck pulling a boat on a trailer with a passenger, Thomas Werwie, 57, of Kenosha. Wurzel struck the boat and trailer and continued up the right side of the vehicle and struck the truck in the passenger door.
Jeannette Hoffman received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Tri State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
The Genoa Fire Department and First Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
