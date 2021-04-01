La Crosse woman uninjured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 14

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:35 p.m., Brittany Beaston, 22, was traveling east on Hwy. 14 when she became distracted in the vehicle and lost control. She overcorrected, blowing two of her tires and her vehicle continued off of the road into a field. Beaston had two minor children in the vehicle, both of which were restrained in child seats.