La Crosse woman uninjured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 14

A La Crosse woman wasn't injured following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, March 31, on Hwy. 14 near Cut a Cross Road in the town of Christiana.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:35 p.m., Brittany Beaston, 22, was traveling east on Hwy. 14 when she became distracted in the vehicle and lost control. She overcorrected, blowing two of her tires and her vehicle continued off of the road into a field. Beaston had two minor children in the vehicle, both of which were restrained in child seats.
Beaston was wearing her seat belt and both children were property restrained. No injuries were reported.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office was the Westby-Christiana Fire Department, Westby First Responders and Tri State Ambulance.