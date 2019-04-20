The La Farge Community Resiliency Task Force gathered at the La Farge library for a report “Building Community Resilience” prepared by Minneapolis consulting firm PaleBLUEdot LLC. Task force members aim to use the information presented to plan activities and projects to increase community resilience.
The report focused on projected changes in weather trends over the next 80 years like increasing hot weather days, more severe droughts, more hot days that need air conditioning, increased rainfall and wetter summers. The information then broadened to four primary issues of the Midwest; Agriculture, Forest Composition, Public Health Risks and Increased Rainfall and Flooding.
Agriculture, which is vital to the region, will experience a longer growing season, increase in extreme weather and greater loss of soil overtime. Forest composition is changing with all tree species experiencing stress from pests, disease and weather variability. Public health will be affected by increased hot days, high humidity, increased asthma incidence, more Lyme disease and other vector borne disease and diminishing air quality. The increase in rainfall and flooding will lead to economic loss, erosion, decline in water quality, and ecosystem collapse.
The economic side of climate change is quite compelling with the NOAA (National Centers for Environmental Education) stating that in Vernon county an average of 3.6 million per year spent on post flood infrastructure repair. Other costs to the region include; property damage, business closure, crop loss, job loss and employment “down time.” Food system instability will also be likely with breaks in the supply chain, crop system instability, food cost increase and food borne illness.
The report concluded stating that there are many activities that communities can do to increase resilience. The first step is to work together to build health, social and economic well-being. Next is to engage the whole community in problem solving and building social networks. Lastly, support for existing organizations and governmental agencies as partners in change and support during disaster. It is important that all activities come from the community, as every community is different.
The task force is planning community outreach events such as a community dinner once a month, solar interactive opportunities, along with offering disaster preparedness information. Efforts are also underway to stabilize stream banks using perennial plants to hold the soil in place. The task force is evolving and hopes that more and more people join to imagine and co-create vital efforts towards the ecological, economic and human health of the region.
For questions about the La Farge Community Resilience Task Force, contact Samantha Laskowski at greenappleinn@mwt.net
