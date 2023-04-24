On April 22, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) announced the winners of the 2023 Third Congressional District Art Competition at a reception held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Lowe Center for the Arts. Taryn Everson of Holmen High School claimed first place with her piece “No Screen Window,” which will be displayed alongside artwork from across the nation for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

“I knew that the students of Western and Central Wisconsin were among the most talented in the nation, but this year’s Art Competition surpassed my expectations,” said Van Orden. “I look forward to seeing Taryn Everson’s piece displayed in the U.S. Capitol and congratulate all the entrants on their talents and hard work.”

Everson also receives two round-trip tickets to Washington, DC to view her work in the national exhibition and attend a reception with students from across the country.

McKala Huebsch of La Farge High School won third place with “A Mother’s Love,” which will be displayed in Van Orden’s La Crosse District Office.

Other award winners included:

Second Place: Gao Nue Xiong of Holmen High School with “Koi Pond,” which will be displayed in Van Orden’s Washington, DC office;

Fourth Place: Elizabeth Stavlo of West Salem High School with “Flame Around Flame,” which will be displayed in Van Orden’s Eau Claire District Office;

Honorable Mention: Karina Shyian with “Opera House”;

Honorable Mention: Baileigh Goffin with “Art History”;

Honorable Mention: Grace Nemee with “Rusted Ford.”

Winners were selected by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Art Department faculty.