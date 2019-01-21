The La Farge Lions Club hosted the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Winter Fest Chili and Bread Contest Jan. 12.
The 2019 chili contest winners are as follows: Shelly Bass and Chuck Pasker tied for first on the Popular Vote -- they were Chilis No. 1 and No. 2. Chili No. 12 by Brian Jones was third place. Judges chose Shelly Bass (No. 1) in first place; Brian Jones second and Dave Russell third (Chili No. 11).
The bread contest winners are as follows: Terry Beck ("A" - Rustic No Knead) took first place in both the Popular Vote and Judges Choice. John Cronk (F - Garlic Cheddar) was second and Marcin Kuhiwczak (H - Whole Grain) was third in the Popular Vote. The judges chose Karina Jones (K- cornbread) for secod place and Matthew Graole (J - French Round) for third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.