La Farge man arrested for OWI 5th offense
La Farge man arrested for OWI 5th offense

A La Farge man was arrested on Swiggum Road at Hwy. 27 Thursday, Oct. 15 by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation media release, Randy A. Volden, 58, was observed by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper driving a vehicle with no front license plate and not wearing his seat belt.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact with Volden, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment, and after administering standardized field sobriety tests, the Volden was arrested for OWI 5th offense.

