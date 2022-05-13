La Farge man injured in one-vehicle crash, arrested for OWI 3rd offense

A La Farge man was arrested for OWI, third offense, following a one-vehicle crash, Thursday, May 12, on Bloomingdale Road in the town of Webster.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 8:30 p.m. a vehicle operated by Clifford J. Holmes, 31, was traveling eastbound on Bloomingdale road near West Salem Ridge Road when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree. Holmes became stuck in the vehicle and had to be extricated. Holmes received minor injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by La Farge EMS.

Holmes was arrested for operating while under the influence, third offense and was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.

