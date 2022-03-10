La Farge man injured in rollover on Hwy. 56

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:30 p.m. Benjamin Horstman, 21, was traveling east on State Hwy. 56 east of Viroqua. Horstman was negotiating a curve when his vehicle hit the shoulder of the road. Horstman was able to steer the vehicle back onto the road. Horstman again lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid over an embankment and rollover. The vehicle came to rest on its side in a creek.