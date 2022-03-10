La Farge man injured in rollover on Hwy. 56

A La Farge man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday, March 9 on State Hwy. 56 a quarter mile west of Cook Hill Road.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:30 p.m. Benjamin Horstman, 21, was traveling east on State Hwy. 56 east of Viroqua. Horstman was negotiating a curve when his vehicle hit the shoulder of the road. Horstman was able to steer the vehicle back onto the road. Horstman again lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid over an embankment and rollover. The vehicle came to rest on its side in a creek.
Horstman was wearing a seat belt and was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. Hosrtman was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.