La Farge man injured in single-vehicle crash in Viola
La Farge man injured in single-vehicle crash in Viola

  0
Mathew Buckta one-vehicle crash

Mathew Buckta of La Farge was involved in a single-vehicle crash, Sunday, March 7, in front of Banker Park in the village of Viola near the intersection of West Commercial Street and Central Street.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A La Farge man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday, March 7, in front of Banker Park in the village of Viola near the intersection of West Commercial Street and Central Street at about 7:27 p.m.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a call from a passerby reporting the accident and the operator, Mathew Buckta, 33, being unresponsive. Prior to first responders arriving Buckta regained consciousness. According to the Sheriff's Office, Buckta was negotiating a corner and lost control. Buckta's vehicle jumped the curb struck a power pole and rolled two times before coming to rest on three tires.

Buckta had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Viola Fire Department. Airbags did not deploy and Buckta was not wearing his seat belt. Buckta was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting the Sheriff's Office was the La Farge Police Department, Viola Fire Department, Viola First Responders and the La Farge Truck Center. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

