La Farge man injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56

A La Farge man was injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Viroqua on State Hwy. 56, Thursday, Dec. 10.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 8:08 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center was notified of the two-vehicle crash. Mason Parr, 18, reported that he looked away from the road and rear-ended a vehicle traveling in front of him. Paul Wallace, 56, of rural Viroqua, and his passenger Laure Wallace, 55, of rural Viroqua, were slowing down to turn into their driveway when they were rear-ended by Parr. Parr's vehicle became disabled in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 56, causing the road to be closed while emergency crews cleared the scene.
Parr was checked out by Tri-State Ambulance Service for minor injuries and refused transportation to the hospital. All three individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
