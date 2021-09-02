La Farge man injured in two-vehicle crash west of La Farge

A La Farge man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sept. 1 on County Road D north of State Hwy. 82 west of La Farge in the town of Webster.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:15 a.m. Wesley Proctor, 45, of Portage, Wisconsin, was northbound on County Road D west of La Farge. Proctor was operating a small cargo truck making deliveries at local automotive repair shops. Milo Newton, 42, of La Farge, was traveling the opposite direction southbound on County Road D. Newton fell asleep at wheel and crossed over the centerline. Proctor swerved to avoid the head-on crash. The Newton vehicle sideswiped Proctor's delivery truck. Newton's car suffered heavy damage and became disabled in the middle of road. Newton was injured and unable to get out of the vehicle.
The La Farge Fire Department was on scene and extricated Newton from the vehicle. Newton was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by La Farge EMS with serious injuries. Proctor was unhurt in the crash. The road remained closed for a short time while crews cleared the scene.