La Farge man injured in two-vehicle crash west of La Farge

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:15 a.m. Wesley Proctor, 45, of Portage, Wisconsin, was northbound on County Road D west of La Farge. Proctor was operating a small cargo truck making deliveries at local automotive repair shops. Milo Newton, 42, of La Farge, was traveling the opposite direction southbound on County Road D. Newton fell asleep at wheel and crossed over the centerline. Proctor swerved to avoid the head-on crash. The Newton vehicle sideswiped Proctor's delivery truck. Newton's car suffered heavy damage and became disabled in the middle of road. Newton was injured and unable to get out of the vehicle.