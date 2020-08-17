You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Farge man receives minor injuries in two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 131
0 comments

La Farge man receives minor injuries in two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 131

  • 0

A La Farge man received suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident Saturday at 6:42 p.m. on State Hwy. 131 just north of County Road F, in the town of Whitestown.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle towing a trailer of canoes operated by Gerardo Alcantar, 18, of Norwalk failed to yield and collided with a vehicle driven by Richard Williams, 61, of La Farge.

Williams received suspected minor injuries, but wasn't transported to a medical facility.

The Ontario Fire Department and First Responders, and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report
News

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Message from Sheriff John Spears: There have been questions in regards to the new Executive Order #82 issued by Gov. Evers. I hope this clarif…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News