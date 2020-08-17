La Farge man receives minor injuries in two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 131

A La Farge man received suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident Saturday at 6:42 p.m. on State Hwy. 131 just north of County Road F, in the town of Whitestown.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle towing a trailer of canoes operated by Gerardo Alcantar, 18, of Norwalk failed to yield and collided with a vehicle driven by Richard Williams, 61, of La Farge.
Williams received suspected minor injuries, but wasn't transported to a medical facility.
The Ontario Fire Department and First Responders, and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
